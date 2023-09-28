Lego Masters Recap for 9/28/2023

We are in season four of Fox’s Lego Masters! There are twelve new team building their hearts out to win the grand prize, which this year includes having their build made into a Lego set.

Will Arnett hosts. Amy and Jamie are Brickmasters.

The first challenge has the teams build boats that must float in water.

Robert and Christopher make a Pagoda Party, which will represent their start-up.

Brad and Mike are a married couple.

Paul and Nealita are brother and sister who are making a dairy boat.

Amie and Karen are grandmas who base their boat on The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe.

Emilee and Kelly are friends who make a victory boat….but Emilee has trouble focusing.

Neena and Sam are mother and son who make a tea party boat.

Allyson and Melanie are best friends who combine their love of music and Legos for their build.

Tim and Tim make a fire sail boat.

Poppy and Ben are grandpa and grandson make a US fusion build.

As the teams work, the judges offer advice on where to improve.

Aubree and Ryan make a family themed boat.

Luis and Alex make a teacher’s lounge boat.

Jordan and Chris make a Ren Faire boat.

Will fakes them out by making them think he got a golden brick, but it is just a golden stick.

Before long, it is time to present the boats and see how well they float. Each group gets pros and cons from Will, Amy and Jamie before the results are announced. As an aside, my heart breaks for the grandmas’ boat falling. Emilee and Kelly sadly have the same fate.

Neena and Sam win the challenge.

Mike and Brad and Emilee and Kelly are in the bottom two…..with Mike and Brad going home.

More next week, stay tuned.

Like this: Like Loading...