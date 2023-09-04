The Critics Choice 2018 Awards Host is… Olivia Munn

The Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) announced today that actor, author, and activist Olivia Munn will host the 23 rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. The winners will be revealed live at the star-studded Critics’ Choice Awards gala on Thursday, January 11, 2018, which will be broadcast from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on The CW Network at 8PM ET(delayed PT).

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Olivia hosting this year’s ceremony, and know that she will deliver an entertaining and sharp-witted evening to everyone in the room, and the viewers at home,” said BFCA President Joey Berlin. “Beyond her skills as an actress, Olivia’s work as an activist within the industry gives her a powerful voice, making her the perfect candidate to lead this night honoring the best and brightest in film and television.”

Olivia Munn is an actor, author and activist and will next be seen on film, as the lead in the action-

thriller Hummingbird and starring in Shane Black’s The Predator opposite Keegan-Michael Key and Sterling K. Brown. She will also appear in Buddy Games, Josh Duhamel’s directing debut and recently finished shooting the second season of the History Channel’s SIX. Among her most recent movies are The LEGO Ninjago Movie, Office Christmas Party and X-Men: Apocalypse. Munn’s television credits include Aaron Sorkin’s HBO political drama The Newsroom, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

As previously announced, The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and The CW Network will partner at the 23 rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards to honor “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot with the #SeeHer Award, which will be presented by director Patty Jenkins. The #SeeHer Award recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the #SeeHer movement — to push boundaries on changing stereotypes and recognize the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape. Gadot broke through this year as a powerful voice advocating for women, not only on screen as the iconic Wonder Woman, but in life as well, using her platform to encourage those in the entertainment industry and beyond to strive for fairness and parity across genders. Viola Davis received last year’s inaugural #SeeHer Award.

The Critics’ Choice Awards are bestowed annually by the BFCA and BTJA to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. The BFCA is the largest film critics’ organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 300 television, radio, and online critics. BFCA members are the primary source of information for today’s film-going public. BTJA is the collective voice of journalists who regularly cover television for TV viewers, radio listeners, and online audiences. Historically, the Critics’ Choice Awards are the most- accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

The “23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards” show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The BFCA and BTJA are represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig and WME. For a full list of this year’s nominees, visit www.CriticsChoice.com.

About BFCA/BTJA

The Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) is the largest film critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 300 television, radio, and online critics. The Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) is a partner organization to the BFCA and includes TV, radio, and Internet journalists who cover television on a regular basis. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com.

About The CW:

THE CW TELEVISION NETWORK launched in 2006 as America’s fifth broadcast network, with programming targeting younger viewers, a demographic highly sought after by advertisers. The CW, a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation, broadcasts a five-night, ten-hour primetime lineup, Monday through Friday. The CW’s primetime programming is also available to stream for free, without authentication, on the ad-supported cwtv.com and The CW app, now available on every major OTT platform. In daytime, The CW broadcasts a Monday through Friday afternoon block and a three-hour Saturday morning kids block. The CW’s digital network CW Seed launched in 2013 and offers original short-form digital content as well as past seasons of fan-favorite television series. For more information about the network and its programming, visit www.cwtvpr.com.

Follow the “23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards” on Twitter and Instagram @CriticsChoice and on

Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards.

Originally posted 2018-01-02 13:07:44.

Like this: Like Loading...