America’s Got Talent Finale Recap for 9/27/2023

It has all come down to this. America’s Got Talent on NBC will crown another winner tonight…..and after last night it is truly anyone’s game.

After a recap from last night and a performance from the top eleven, we get down to business.

Diane Warren and Lavender Dacangelo do a duet.

Anna Deguzman, Jason Derulo and Murmuration collaborate for a performance.

More filler….including Trolls Band Together playing *NSYNC’s new song and Simon taking people to Super Nintendo World.

Jon Batiste and Mzansi Youth Choir perform together, followed by Cat Cora and Adrian Stoica and Hurricane….cooking together with hysterical results.

Putri Ariani and Leona Lewis perform and then we find out about a new AGT Fantasy League spinoff, which will have Mel B as a judge instead of Sofia since she is unavailable during that time.

The Ramadhani Brothers do an act, followed by Chibi Unity with Thirty Seconds to Mars.

After more filler, we get a performance by last year’s winners Mayyas. They are just as good, if not better than before.

Finally some results!

The Ramadhani Brothers, Purti Ariani, Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, Anna Deguzman and Murmuration are in the top five. Everyone else is eliminated.

Coldplay invites Mzansi Youth Choir to perform with them.

Fifth place: Ramadhani Brothers

Fourth place: Putri Ariani

Third place: Murmuration

Second place: Anna Duguzman

WINNER!!! Adrian Stoica and Hurricane!!!!!

Congratulations and that is a wrap for this season….until next time!

