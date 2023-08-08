TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Tune In Alert: SuperHole IV

0 0
Read Time:47 Second

Tune In Alert: SuperHole IV

The upcoming Olympic-themed Mesa preliminary event will air on ESPNews on Friday, June 2 at 8pm ET and ESPN2 on Sunday, June 4 at 11am ET.

 

Now in its fourth year running, the Johnsonville SuperHole IV is a celebrity pro-am cornhole series hosted throughout the year where 32 ACL pros are paired with 32 celebrities to compete for charity – culminating in the finals alongside the ACL World Championships in Rock Hill, SC on August 4.

How to Watch SuperHole IV presented by Johnsonville:

Location: Mesa, AZ

Tune-in:

  • Friday, June 2 at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on ESPNews
  • Sunday, June 4 at 11am ET / 10am CT on ESPN2

Featured Matchups:

  • Tamika Catchings, 4x Olympic Gold Medalist 🏀 & ACL Pro Corey Gilbert
  • Kim Glass, Olympic Medalist 🏐 & ACL Pro Kimberli Glass
  • Sanya Richards-Ross, 5x Olympic Medalist 👟 & ACL Pro Moses Zazueta
  • Natalie Coughlin, 12x Olympic Medalist 🏊‍♀️& ACL Pro Peter Zazueta

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
See also  America's Got Talent Recap for 6/28/2022

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *