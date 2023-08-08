0 0

Tune In Alert: SuperHole IV

The upcoming Olympic-themed Mesa preliminary event will air on ESPNews on Friday, June 2 at 8pm ET and ESPN2 on Sunday, June 4 at 11am ET.

Now in its fourth year running, the Johnsonville SuperHole IV is a celebrity pro-am cornhole series hosted throughout the year where 32 ACL pros are paired with 32 celebrities to compete for charity – culminating in the finals alongside the ACL World Championships in Rock Hill, SC on August 4.

How to Watch SuperHole IV presented by Johnsonville:

Location: Mesa, AZ

Tune-in:

Friday, June 2 at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on ESPNews

Sunday, June 4 at 11am ET / 10am CT on ESPN2

Featured Matchups:

Tamika Catchings, 4x Olympic Gold Medalist 🏀 & ACL Pro Corey Gilbert

Kim Glass, Olympic Medalist 🏐 & ACL Pro Kimberli Glass

Sanya Richards-Ross, 5x Olympic Medalist 👟 & ACL Pro Moses Zazueta

Natalie Coughlin, 12x Olympic Medalist 🏊‍♀️& ACL Pro Peter Zazueta

