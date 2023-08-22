Jessie James Decker Expecting Fourth Baby with Eric Decker

Posted on by Sammi Turano
Baby makes six! Singer Jessie James Decker and her husband, former NFL star Eric Decker, are expecting their fourth child, TVGrapevine has learned. The cookbook author made the announcement on her Instagram today, baring her baby bump and playing Mariah Carey’s Always Be My Baby in the background.

Alert Reddit followers speculated that the duo was expanding their brood after her sister Sydney recently welcomed a baby boy. The Dancing With the Stars alum also hinted in a recent Us Weekly interview that baby number four was a possibility.

Check out the announcement below:

Congratulations to the family!

