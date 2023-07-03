Young Sheldon Finale Recap for 5/18/2022

2 0

Read Time: 6 Minute, 45 Second

Young Sheldon Finale Recap for 5/18/2023

The season finale opens with Dr. Linkletter teaching a class while Sheldon eats, not paying a bit of attention. Dr. Linkletter is upset over this, but Sheldon insists that this is necessary to prepare for his trip to Germany. The two of them argue, leaving Dr. Linkletter feeling sorry for Germany.

Mary is prepping for the Germany trip when George comes home. She wants him to run errands since she has so much to do. He thinks he should take Sheldon to Germany, but Mary says they will discuss it later. Sheldon asks George to buy tinfoil so he continue his trip preparation.

Mandy sees Georgie cooking with CeeCee and thinks it is sweet. She tells him that she got a spa gift card and the two of them should go. She wants to sleep and he wonders what goes on in a spa.

At dinner, Missy wants to enjoy the silence without Sheldon, but has to deal with George and Mary fighting over Germany and Sheldon coming in and telling them to be quiet.

Georgie talks to MeeMaw about the trip and realizes he is nervous about what can happen with Mandy.

Sheldon is up in the middle of the night when he catches Missy sneaking back in, reeking of cigarette smoke. She tells him not to tell their parents because it will mean them wanting to stay home and him possibly not going to Germany. He decides to mull it over aznd ultimately decides not to do anything.

Mary talks to MeeMaw about George wanting to go to Germany. As they talk, Mandy and Georgie get ready for their own trip. Mary is not happy about them sharing a hotel room, so they make a clean getaway with MeeMaw’s blessing.

Missy and Tonya are hanging out, making Sheldon wonder what they are planning next. George wonders if he is okay, but really wants to convince him that he should be the one to take him to Germany.

Dale visits MeeMaw for lunch. CeeCee needs a new diaper, so MeeMaw asks him to change it while she makes lunch. He admits he never changed a diaper before, leaving her shocked.

Missy and Tonya are hanging out when Sheldon comes in to make sure she won’t break any more rules when he is gone. She promises, but he doesn’t believe her, so Tonya has her promise him she is telling the truth. She promises again, with Sheldon being more confused than ever.

Mandy and Georgie go to the hotel but end up fighting because of his mixed feelings. They are interrupted by the massage, which also makes him uncomfortable.

George and Mary continue to fight and finally put Sheldon in the middle….leading to him telling the truth about Missy.

Missy and Tonya are lectured by George, Mary and Pastor Jeff. Both girls get grounded, with Tonya getting her zoo trip taken away and her parents called and Missy being grounded for the entire summer. George wonders if they can both go to Germany.

Mandy and Georgie fight during the massage. She admits that she might be ready to be with him and he is afraid she will change her mind again. She storms off.

Sheldon tries to talk to Missy but gets a door slammed in his face.

MeeMaw makes Dale help her take care of CeeCee despite his protests.

Mary and George decide that she will go and he will take care of Missy. We discover via Adult Sheldon she snuck out 32 times and got her belly button pierced that summer and he had no idea.

On the way home, Mandy decides to marry Georgie. They seal the deal with a kiss.

The second half kicks off with the Coopers eating dinner together with Mary praying for the family. MeeMaw asks Sheldon about Germany. He is about to answer in German, but George tells him no more talking in German.

News switches to Missy being grounded, which Sheldon thinks was the right idea. Mandy thinks she will cool off and Georgie agrees, saying the two of them fight all the time and now they are getting married. Mary makes them promise not to get married until she comes back. Mandy says she still has to tell her parents, leading to a fight with the Coopers and what went down with Mary, George and MeeMaw.

Sheldon tries to talk to Missy via their secret walkie talkies, only to find she returned it.

Georgie tells Dale and MeeMaw he found a ring but needs an advance on his pay. Dale tells him to get a cubic zirconia.

The Coopers drive to the airport with Missy listening to her Walkman. This upsets Mary, but she refuses to take them off.

MeeMaw and Dale try to find security for the casino, causing them to bicker over what to do.

Georgie gives Mandy her ring as they leave to go to her parent’s house. She ends up proposing to him by mistake, so they decide to not tell people that part.

The Coopers say goodbye at the airport. Mary wants Missy’s attitude gone by the time she gets back, but Missy is more interested in the gift shop.

Mary and Sheldon are on the plane, calming each other down. Sheldon is excited because one of his science heroes is on the same flight, but Mary makes him wait until later to talk to him.

George and Missy continue to fight and he says he is going to give her the Army treatment, making her even angrier.

Pastor Jeff comes into the casino/laundromat, making Dale and MeeMaw nervous….and causing them to act weird.

Mandy and Georgie talk to Jim and Audrey about the wedding, but end up fighting when Mandy thinks Audrey is embarrassed by them,

Sheldon asks the flight attendant when the seat belt sign will go off. She says that it will happen at the captain’s say so, so he asks her to tell his hero how much he admires him. He drives Mary crazy, so the flight attendant gives her a gin and tonic.

Everyone gets stuck in a tornado….which leads to Mandy and Georgie being stuck with her parents, Pastor Jeff discovering the casino (‘A miracle!’ MeeMaw declares!) and Missy and George needing to leave the car.

Sheldon bonds with his hero, while annoying his seatmate.

Mandy continues to fight with her family and Georgie, especially when she finds out how much he spent on the ring.

MeeMaw and Pastor Jeff debate over the casino, but come together to pray for everyone. Missy and George are outside with him protecting her until the very end. They end up crying and bonding as they forgive one another.

MeeMaw and Dale come home to find her house completely destroyed. She breaks down and he comforts her. She realizes the money is gone and makes him help her find it.

The episode ends with Mary calling everyone and everyone helping MeeMaw clean up. Pastor Jeff promises to keep her secret, while George and Dale offer to take in Mandy, Georgie CeeCee and MeeMaw.

About Post Author Sammi Turano