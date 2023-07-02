0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 32 Second

Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 4/5/2023

-Schwartz seems to be trying to work things out with Katie. I know it is too little, too late, but still….she is kind of being rude. Not saying she isn’t justified in her feelings but still.

-The side by side with the Katie/Schwartz dinner and the Scheana/Brock party is sending me…..

-Sorry, if I were Schwartz, I would have taken Katie’s leftovers home with me…not even sorry. I said what I said.

-Is Katie not being in the preferred area a Scheana thing or a resort thing?

-Raquel telling Katie and Kristina they were not allowed in the preferred area was way too awkward.

-This episode is boring AF. I thought we would get more Scandoval Easter eggs, but I keep zoning out.

-Ken is in an episode!!

-Lisa should be working closer with the Toms because her reputation is also on the line!

-James and Ally REALLY need to talk things out before they go even further into this relationship. I get Lala telling Ally to be careful, but she should also know and respect boundaries.

-Not gonna lie, Raquel comparing Katie and Kristina to the old guys in the Muppets made me laugh more than it should have.

-Scheana seems more excited that Schwartz is going to make out with someone at her wedding than the fact that she is going to….you know, get married.

-Did Schwartz really tell Kristina and Lala to use earmuffs instead of asking Katie to talk privately about…..trimming his armpit hair? What the FUCK am I watching?

-RAQUEL! WHAT PART OF GIRL CODE DO YOU NOT UNDERSTAND? EVEN THOUGH YOU AREN’T CLOSE WITH KATIE, SHE STILL IS A FRIEND AND YOU DO NOT HOOK UP WITH A FRIEND’S EX!!!!

-More next week, stay tuned!

