Trippin’ with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris Recap for 7/6/2023
-CANNES, FRANCE!!!!
-Doris complaining about paying the tolls and Anthony telling her that she is getting a free trip to Europe and not to complain made me laugh way too hard.
-The Martinez Hotel is gorgeous and is famous for hosting major celebrities. The two of them are in the biggest penthouse in Cannes.
-Doris thinks Denzel Washington used the bidet in her bathroom.
-I am not even going to touch the cookie eating innuendo with a ten foot pole.
-I could never play blackjack….I would be too afraid of losing all my money and I am not good at guessing games. Or numbers.
-Did Anthony intentionally tell the dealer happy birthday or was he mixing up sayings in French.
-I love her yelling at him over driving and then making him drive to prove who is better.
-My farts never stank this loud! This made me laugh way too hard.
-The banter between these two is what makes this show…her running away to the spa after their argument is such a mood.
-Doris is complaining to the spa lady and Anthony is complaining to his BFF.
-The two of them made up and bonded over mother/son pedicures.
-Doris not wearing undies and Anthony reminding her about the cameras completely sent me….
-The wine tasting looks lovely, but Doris constantly falling and acting sassy with the dude in charge makes it that much better.
-Wine on the beach is something I can get used to as well.