Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris Recap for 7/13/2023

-Today Anthony and Mama Doris are in Venice, Italy. When we last left our heroes, they were in Cannes, France, where they explored, fought, enjoyed a spa day and did everything in between…..and of course, made up at the end of the day.

-Venice is gorgeous! I kind of agree with Mama Doris, I am not so sure about staying on the water.

-Mama Doris snarking over the room is hilarious….and it is even funnier when Anthony tells her to take it up with the people who designed it 500 years ago.

-The history of Venice is actually quite interesting, sorry, Mama Doris!

-Hearing the two of them talk about Anthony’s dad is making me tear up, especially when they say that they wonder how much he would have loved this trip.

-Hot as hell and twice as dangerous! Sounds like a job I had when I was younger.

-The street performers in Venice are incredible. I would love to see something like this in person.

-Anthony keeps trying to surprise his mom and it is so beautiful to see.

-Mama Doris says she is a good blower….all together now…..THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID!!

-The Michelin Star restaurant was a wonderful way to end the night….and episode. Mama Doris loved the food, but loved the company even more/

