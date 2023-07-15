Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris Recap for 7/13/2023
-Today Anthony and Mama Doris are in Venice, Italy. When we last left our heroes, they were in Cannes, France, where they explored, fought, enjoyed a spa day and did everything in between…..and of course, made up at the end of the day.
-Venice is gorgeous! I kind of agree with Mama Doris, I am not so sure about staying on the water.
-Mama Doris snarking over the room is hilarious….and it is even funnier when Anthony tells her to take it up with the people who designed it 500 years ago.
-The history of Venice is actually quite interesting, sorry, Mama Doris!
-Hearing the two of them talk about Anthony’s dad is making me tear up, especially when they say that they wonder how much he would have loved this trip.
-Hot as hell and twice as dangerous! Sounds like a job I had when I was younger.
-The street performers in Venice are incredible. I would love to see something like this in person.
-Anthony keeps trying to surprise his mom and it is so beautiful to see.
-Mama Doris says she is a good blower….all together now…..THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID!!
-The Michelin Star restaurant was a wonderful way to end the night….and episode. Mama Doris loved the food, but loved the company even more/