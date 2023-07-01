0 0

Treat Williams Dead at 71

Sad news for Hollywood. Everwood star Treat Williams has died at the age of 71.

According to his agent Barry McPherson, he was in a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this afternoon.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” he said in a statement. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career,” he concluded.

Treat had a career that spanned for decades. In addition to Everwood, he starred in Hair, Heart of Dixie, Blue Bloods and Chesapeake Shores.

He is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gille and Ellie.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

