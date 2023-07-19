0 0

The Real Housewives of Orange County Snark and Highlights for 7/19/2023

-Tamra giving her kids their dog’s ashes made me cry.

-It is nice to see Shannon and John so happy together. Despite the stress they are feeling now, it is obvious he loves her and wants her to be okay.

-This spa day seems like heaven right now.

-Of course, these women can ruin a spa day with drama. Even the rando getting a pedi across from them is over it.

-Jen and Gina bonding over their relationships and things they have been through is actually very sweet.

-Emily crying over the pictures she got from her mom and wanting to move on from the bad stuff is so relatable to so many people.

-Shannon talking to her daughters about college is also very realistic….the shopping bill…..not so much.

-I am glad Taylor and Heather were able to talk things out, but Heather of course needed to be snarky behind her back.

-This boat trip is a mess and they haven’t even started moving yet.

-It is so sweet that Heather is having the girls sign a card for Max, who is struggling in school.

-The personalized chopsticks is such a cool idea for a gift.

-Why are these women so obsessed with Jen and Ryan and what he did when they were on a break? I think people were less obsessed with Ross and Rachel when they were on a break.

-WOW, Tamra and Jen really hate each other over the entire Ryan thing. Especially since Ryan hit on Tamra (allegedly) and Jen keeps defending him.

-I have no idea who any of these extra ladies are, but the one asking if Tamra is always like this made me laugh….even as a casual viewer, I know the answer is yes.

-WAIT! Tamra wanted to sleep with Ryan? I am so confused.

-Shannon still seems to, in her own way, have Tamra’s back.

-Tamra and Shannon just going to the bar to get sloshed and avoid the drama is such a mood.

-So….these women hate Tamra and the fact that she is back….or are they frenemies? None of them seem to know how they feel about her.

-Did Emily seriously walk away during the fight between Heather and Gina?

-The fact that they switched from fighting to talking about David and Lesley’s divorce (Shannon’s ex and his wife) made me laugh more than it should have.

-More next week stay tuned.

