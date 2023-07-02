0 1

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Snark and Highlights for 5/30/2023

-Teresa’s hair looks so cute shorter.

-Did we really begin the show with a call from Joe Giudice? I did NOT have that on my bingo card. Especially because he wanted to hire Bill to do eye bag surgery on his uncle. So random!

-The dresses this year look like random prom or bridesmaid dresses that were in the reject pile….although I like the color of Dolores’s dress.

-Teresa making Andy touch her chest to feel her heart sent me….WTF? Also her nails are….a choice.

-We are barely ten minutes in and already have Teresa and Melissa fighting.

-Teresa and Dina are okay and still friends. We can all sleep soundly tonight knowing that information. I do wonder if Dina didn’t want to go due to her being attacked. It was years ago, but she might not want people seeing her on TV….so understandable.

-I am going to say this one time, Teresa is under NO OBLIGATION to invite Melissa’s mom and sisters to her wedding. If she wants to, great, but at the end of the day, it is HER wedding, not Melissa’s and if she wants to invite the Harlem Globetrotters and Rockettes, that is her right.

-This fight is getting so old. I am tuning it out because nothing ever changes. One makes an accusation, the other one gets mad and they yell at each other. Lather, rinse, repeat.

-I have seen Bo Dietel on the news and have a very hard time believing he would involve himself with any of this nonsense.

-It is very interesting that David is in touch with Dolores’s kids, Frank and Brittany…..and that Frank is living with David.

-WAIT! Paulie is not legally divorced but separated.

-So far this is a boring AF reunion.

-It is in really poor taste for Danielle to air her dirty laundry about her brother….he is not on the show and didn’t consent to this, so there is no reason to involve him on the show.

-Are Margaret and Danielle getting into a ‘did not, did too’ fight? I think I need more wine….and chocolate.

-I totally forgot Jen was there until she began talking about endorsements. Where have you been, girl?

-Danielle and Rachel seem to want to be Krystle and Alexis from Dynasty and failing miserably. Andy is right, this is the stupidest fight ever! What is it even about? They think the other is a snobby bitch?

-Gia may be an adult, but it’s still gross to bring her up on a podcast. Gabriella is shy and quiet, so she just seemed uncomfortable being filmed. Kids need to be off limits no matter what the age.

-Wait, Margaret told Melissa she should sleep with a baseball player?

-This is the most boring reunion of all time. I said what I said.

-More next week, stay tuned!

