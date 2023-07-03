0 0

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion 3 Snark and Highlights for 6/13/2023

-We are at the end of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season and reunion.

-The Househusbands are in the house!

-I agree, the Frankie as the bunny photo made my life.

-I still think the whole Louie wearing Nonno’s pajamas is weird.

-What the hell are Melissa, Teresa and Joey even fighting about?

-Why are we still on the fight about why Melissa joined the show? No one cares anymore.

-This Househusbands montage is giving me life. Not gonna lie, I would love to have a beer with them.

-Frankie and Brittany finally closed on their house, so the bromance between him and David is going to change….since Frankie is moving out.

-Frankie and Paulie seem like whatever the dude version of frenemies is……bro-nemies?

-I hope Paulie and Dolores are able to remain happy.

-I have soooo much respect for Dolores not wanting to bring her son into this reunion when he isn’t there to defend himself….and trying to keep the issue with Louie quiet.

-Why did Louie get John and Rachel investigated? I am so confused.

-The image of Bo Dietl spying on the Housewives at dinner is sending me….I’ve met him while in college and seen him on TV, I seriously doubt he would be involved in petty Housewives bullshit.

-Bo Dietl hired security for Louie?

-Can we just get Bo on the phone to settle this once and for all?

-So, Margaret is the one who is causing all these problems where Bo needs to come to the rescue?

Wait, wait…..Bo was hired to ruin the lives and get information on Joey and Frankie? I am so confused.

-Andy calling both Melissa and Teresa embarrassing is the best thing to come out of this reunion.

-I don’t even remember this pizza oven business and I don’t care.

-Dina and her husband are involved in the pizza business too? Is that why she wasn’t in/at the wedding?

-I am so confused with how the Lauritas, Gorgas and Frankie somehow got the Giudices sent to prison.

-Andy telling them to pretend he is the host is sending me….

-Are they seriously calling Gia to ask her if she said Joey could do better than Melissa?

-Gia claims she did not say that….more likely than not, she said he could do better in the sense of his behavior.

-Teresa’s breakdown is making me so sad…as is all this debate over what may or may not have been said/done.

-Frankie being the peacemaker is everything we needed for this reunion.

-I was half expecting Louie and John to get into a fistfight.

-I hope Danielle and her brother work things out.

-Irish whiskey and pizza is the best way to end the reunion.

-That’s a wrap!

