The Real Housewives of Atlanta Snark and Highlights for 6/11/2023

-As is the case with RHOC, I’ve only seen RHOA a handful of times (I was always working when it was on or it was on opposite another show I was recapping) so I am not completely familiar with everyone, so bear with me.

-The flashbacks were interesting and helped give me an idea about some of the stuff happening.

-Marlo talking about how Tye and Justin became her village is so sweet.

-It looks like I am going to have to do a major binge watch to figure out what is going on with Marlo, Drew, Kandi et al.

-Sanya’s family seems very interesting. I can’t tell if they are fighting or bantering, but I am interested in seeing more of them.

-Kenya’s Hair Spa seems like it is going to be amazing…I am so thrilled for her and think it will be a beautiful legacy for her daughter.

-Kenya being confused about dating is soooooo relatable. She is so lucky to have Akilah by her side.

-The room is cold, but the tea is hot! I love that line.

-I vaguely remember hearing Marlo had gone to jail….now I need to fall into a Bravo rabbit hole to figure out what that is all about.

-Seeing Sheree as a grandmother is so adorable and you can tell it means the world to her,

-I am living for Kairo, Alina and Sheree making the hand ornament with the sleeping Mecca.

-I didn’t realize Kairo had grown up on the show….again, time for me to do a binge watch.

-Drew is right, there is no need to attack friends over unresolved trauma.

-Marlo and her sons journaling together and talking about it is a cute idea.

-Kandi’s reaction to the escape room activities and the thought of getting paint on herself is such a mood.

-Being competitive over having the same number of drinks? Sign me up.

-Ten bucks says this event is going to be a complete disaster with a huge fight between everyone….as it always is on these shows.

-Yep, now we have a fight. Can there ever be an event without one?

-Wait. They are fighting over something from 23 years ago? WTF? I am so confused.

-Mickey Mouse shaped like a box ass completely sent me….

-So, the group is down to four and they will continue this escape room/drinking?

-More next week, stay tuned.

