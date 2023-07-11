The Challenge USA Announces New Cast
THE CHALLENGE: USA announced today the 18 CBS reality titans from SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER and THE AMAZING RACE who will compete with six legendary MTV’s THE CHALLENGE vets in the fiercest competition of the summer. The two-part premiere kicks off Thursday, Aug. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), and part two airs Sunday, Aug. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Following the premiere on the CBS Television Network, the second season of MTV’s hit reality global franchise will air twice a week on Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sundays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) for the first three weeks. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 31, THE CHALLENGE: USA will air Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). T.J. Lavin returns as host.
The stacked lineup of CBS fan-favorite players who come together in Croatia includes SURVIVOR winners Michele Fitzgerald and Chris Underwood; BIG BROTHER winner Josh Martinez, Tyler Crispen and Tiffany Mitchell; and THE AMAZING RACE’s Luis Colon and Dusty Harris. Joining the CBS alums are MTV’s THE CHALLENGE vets, former champions Tori Deal, Jonna Mannion, Wes Bergmann and the player with the most season wins of THE CHALLENGE franchise ever, Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio. These CBS reality all-stars will make CHALLENGE history as they face off against franchise legends for the first time on CBS. In the end, only one man and one woman will have the chance to walk away with the title of Challenge Champions and equal split of the grand prize of $500,000.
Following are the players competing on the second season of THE CHALLENGE: USA:
|
Wes Bergmann
CHALLENGE VET
|
Michaela Bradshaw
SURVIVOR
|
Paulie Calafiore
BIG BROTHER
|
Cassidy Clark
SURVIVOR
|
Luis Colon
THE AMAZING RACE
|
Tyler Crispen
BIG BROTHER
|
Tori Deal
CHALLENGE VET
|
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio
CHALLENGE VET
|
SURVIVOR
|
Amanda Garcia
CHALLENGE VET
|
Dusty Harris
THE AMAZING RACE
|
Chanelle Howell
SURVIVOR
|
Ameerah Jones
BIG BROTHER
|
Alyssa Lopez
BIG BROTHER
|
Jonna Mannion (Stephens)
CHALLENGE VET
|
Josh Martinez
BIG BROTHER
|
BIG BROTHER
|
Sebastian Noel
SURVIVOR
|
Faysal Shafaat
BIG BROTHER
|
Alyssa Snider
BIG BROTHER
|
Monte Taylor
BIG BROTHER
|
Chris Underwood
SURVIVOR
|
Cory Wharton
CHALLENGE VET
|
Desi Williams
SURVIVOR
MTV’s THE CHALLENGE was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998. THE CHALLENGE: USA is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi, Kevin Lee and Jacob Lane.