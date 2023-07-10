0 0

Soap Star Andrea Evans Dead at 66

Sad news for the soap opera world today. Andrea Evans, known for starring in One Life to Live, Passions and The Young and the Restless, has died. She was 66 years old.

The actress is said to have died of breast cancer. Her death was confirmed by her former and current managers. Her current manager Nick Leicht told PEOPLE: “I’ve been working with Andrea for the past 7 years. She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with.”

Andrea played Tina Lord on OLTL and then went on to play Patty Williams on Y&R and then finally Rebecca Hotchkiss on Passions. One the latter finished its run, she returned to Llanview to reprise her role as Tina until OLTL finished its run.

In addition, she starred on several other projects, including The Bay, A Low Down Dirty Shame and The Bold and the Beautiful.

She is survived by her husband Stephen Rodriguez and daughter Kylie. TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

