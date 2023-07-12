TV Grapevine

Shawn Johnson East is Expecting Third Child

Shawn Johnson East is Expecting Third Child

Party of five! Olympian Shawn Johnson East has announced that she and her husband Andrew East are expecting their third child. See her cute announcement below!

 

Congratulations to the happy family!

