Read Time: 39 Second

SAG-AFTRA Goes on Strike

SAG-AFTRA is officially on strike. They will begin picketing outside studio gates Friday morning and as per strike rules, “cease rendering all services and performing all work” covered by the TV/Theatrical Contracts.

According to Deadline, the “Strike Notice and Order” says that members “must not cross SAG-AFTRA picket lines,” “must instruct their agent and/or other representatives to discontinue conducting negotiations on their behalf with the studios, streamers and networks for covered services,” and “must inform SAG-AFTRA of all strikebreaking activity.”

The strike comes after a deal could not be reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Listen to SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher’s powerful speech below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra)

