Ryan Seacrest to Replace Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune

He will buy a new hosting gig! Ryan Seacrest, the busiest man in Hollywood, is going to be the host of Wheel of Fortune when Pat Sajak retires in 2024. Check out the announcement below!

Congratulations!

