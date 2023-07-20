TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Praise Petey: Stephen Root Speaks

0 0
Read Time:23 Second

Praise Petey: Stephen Root Speaks

Praise Petey promises to be the next big hit on TV. The talent is iconic, the storylines amazing and….without giving too much away, people will be talking about it by the watercooler all season long.

To celebrate this amazing new show, check out a press conference we recently did with Stephen Root, one of the stars of the show.

*NOTE: Interview occurred prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.*

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
See also  Celebrity Spotlight: Chantel Riley