People Magazine Investigates Returns in July



The leading true crime network Investigation Discovery and PEOPLE’s award-winning journalists join forces yet again to bring another captivating season of the powerful series PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES to ID. Premiering this summer, the series will continue to heighten PEOPLE’s acclaimed original reporting on some of the nation’s most shocking cases and unsolved mysteries and expand on them with unprecedented access, fresh insight and powerful perspectives. The 7th season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES will premiere Monday, July 10 at 9/8c on ID .

PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES’ shines a spotlight on some of the most horrifying crimes that have gripped the nation in recent memory. From a mass murder at a yogurt shop in Austin, Texas, that shook the city to its core to exclusive, new revelations in a disturbing missing persons case in the High Sierras that has been a fixation of internet sleuths for years to insight into the hunt to track down the Times Square Killer – each episode continues to offer exclusive interviews with those closest to these crimes, incredible archival footage and emotional, firsthand accounts from victims’ loved ones and survivors.

In the chilling two-hour season premiere, Girl Scout Murders on Monday, July 10 at 9/8c on ID, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES delves into the 1977 brutal assault and murder of three Oklahoma Girl Scouts away at summer camp: Lori Lee Farmer, Doris Denise Milner and Michele Heather Guse. The case dominated national headlines for more than a year as law enforcement scrambled to find answers. PEOPLE’s reporting team takes viewers through the twists and turns of this case, from how local authorities zeroed in on a suspect (a prison escapee with a dangerous past), the all encompassing manhunt to track him down and the subsequent trial that led to heartbreak for the victims’ families and many unanswered questions. Featuring an exclusive emotional, new interview with Lori Lee Farmer’s parents and siblings, as well as testimony from jurors on the trial and experts close to the case, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES’ gripping season premiere offers key insight into a decades-old case that still lingers in the public consciousness.

New episodes will air every Monday throughout the summer on ID at 9/8c. Use #PeopleMagazineInvestigates to join the conversation and follow ID on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitterand YouTube for exclusive content from each episode.

Details on upcoming episodes below:

The 1-70 Killer

Premieres Monday, July 17 at 9/8c on ID

An unknown shooter unleashes carnage from Indianapolis to Wichita, Kansas, killing six in the spring of 1992 at various retail stores near 1-70, a major east-west highway that runs through the very heart of the Midwest. A sketch of the suspect is developed from various eyewitness accounts, but police are at a loss … until one victim survives.

Where is Mark Himebaugh?

Premieres Monday, July 24 at 9/8c on ID

In 1991, a young boy leaves home to check out a local brush fire that was capturing his neighborhood’s attention and never returns home. Decades have passed and police continue to look for his abductor(s), while his mother is still waiting for him to find his way home.

Final Rodeo

Premieres Monday, July 31 at 9/8c on ID

A 16-year-old cowgirl goes missing in Nevada. Three days later her body was found draped under a blue tarp that had been dumped among the tumbleweeds. As police search for her killer, the investigation takes a sudden turn towards the boy she called “brother.”

The Strange Disappearance of Karlie Gusé

Premieres Monday, August 7 at 9/8c on ID

In 2018, a 16-year-old girl vanishes into thin air the morning after attending a high school party in an isolated California mountain town. The bizarre mystery leads to speculation by internet sleuths that her parents are somehow involved due to inconsistencies in their story. But now exclusive new details have been provided to PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES in an effort to dispel rumors and redirect everyone’s attention to what is important, finding the right lead that will bring the teen home, hopefully alive.

Brighton Ax Murder

Premieres Monday, August 14 at 9/8c on ID

In 1982, in an upscale suburb of Rochester, New York, a Kodak executive returns home and finds his wife dead with an ax in her head. People believed a mad man was on the loose, so 40 years later when police make an arrest, everyone is stunned at who stands trial for the murder.

The Yogurt Shop Murders

Premieres Monday, August 21 at 9/8c on ID

Four teenage girls are brutally murdered in a yogurt shop in North Austin, Texas, in 1991, in what becomes the biggest mass murder in Austin history. The investigation that follows drags on for years, and even when police make an arrest, justice is not guaranteed.

Held Captive: The Disappearance of Tanya Kach

Premieres Monday, August 28 at 9/8c on ID

A 14-year-old girl finds herself lost and unloved following her parents’ divorce and a move to a new town, providing a perfect opportunity for someone to lure her away. For 10 years she’s held captive, until she makes her escape.

Dead in Bed

Premieres Monday, September 4 at 8/7c on ID

When a 19-year-old girl is found murdered in her boyfriend’s bed in a small Texas town, everyone is a suspect. The case goes cold until a new sheriff comes to town who sheds fresh light on some old evidence, but will it be enough to bring her killer to justice?

Star Crossed Killers

Premieres Monday, September 11 at 9/8c on ID

When a single mom tells her 14-year-old daughter to break off a relationship with a 19-year-old man, the young lovers murder the girl’s mom, setting off a manhunt and culminating in a trial replete with finger-pointing and betrayal.

PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES is produced for ID by Radley Studios and PEOPLE.

