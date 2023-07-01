TV Grapevine

Peacock Announces RHONY Legacy UGT

  • Peacock Original THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP will return to the streamer for a fifth season with a new group of beloved Housewives fan-favorites. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.
  • Over a decade after first appearing on “The Real Housewives of New York”, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP: RHONY LEGACY reunites cultural icons Kelly Killoren BensimonLuann de LessepsDorinda MedleySonja MorganRamona Singer and Kristen Taekman as they jet off to beautiful Saint Barthélemy for an epic adventure of a lifetime.
  • The upcoming season will follow the ladies as they return to the infamous house on Saline Beach featured in Season 5 of “The Real Housewives of New York.”
  • The first three seasons of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP are currently available to stream exclusively on Peacock. Season 4 will premiere later this year.

ABOUT THE SERIES   
Cast: Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman
Executive producers: Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, John Paparazzo, Lauren Volonakis, Barrie Bernstein and Andy Cohen
Produced by: Shed Media

