Pat Sajak to Retire from Wheel of Fortune

He’d like to buy…..RETIREMENT. Pat Sajak, longtime host of Wheel of Fortune announced today that he is retiring in 2024 after 41 seasons. Check out his statement below:

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023

In addition, Suzanne Prete, EVP, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television, stated that Pat would serve as a consultant on the series for the next three years.

“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years,” she said. “We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family!”

We wish Pat the very best of luck in his future endeavors.

