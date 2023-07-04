0 0

Padma Lakshmi Leaving Top Chef

Padma Lakshmi is leaving Top Chef after seventeen years on the Bravo series, TVGrapevine has learned. The acclaimed chef joined the show in season two and quickly became a fan favorite.

“After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave ‘Top Chef. Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food,” she said in a statement.

“After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly,” she continued. “I feel it’s time to move on and need to make space for ‘Taste the Nation,’ my books and other creative pursuits. I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support. Sincerely, Padma,” the statement concluded.

The fourteen-time nominated host and producer can also be seen on Hulu’s Taste the Nation. Best of luck to Padma on her future endeavors.

