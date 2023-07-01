New York Yankees Pitcher Domingo Germán Makes History
Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán made history last night by throwing the 24th perfect game in major-league history. This is the first time this has happened since 2012. During this game, he faced twenty-seven batters and got every single one out, with none of them reaching base.
Check out the historic moment below:
Germán. HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/ktEZbxZNIo
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2023
Congratulations!!!
