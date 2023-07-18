0 0

New Search Warrant Issued in Tupac’s Murder Investigation

There is a possible break in the unsolved murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, TVGrapevine has learned.

Earlier today, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department searched a home in Henderson, located a few miles away from the Las Vegas Strip. The news comes almost 27 years after the iconic rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” the department said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Tupac died on September 13th, 1996, days after the shooting. While his murder was suspected to be connected to gang violence and rival rapper Biggie Smalls (Notorious BIG), nothing was ever proven. Biggie himself died a few months later on March 9, 1997 in a similar manner. His murder also remains unsolved.

This is a developing story.

