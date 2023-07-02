1 1

NBC Sports Announces Big Ten Schedule

NBC Sports debuts its landmark Big Ten Football package with two of college football’s top programs – Penn Stateand Michigan – opening their 2023 seasons with home games on Saturday, Sept. 2 .

At Noon ET, exclusively on Peacock , the Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines open “The Big House” against East Carolina.

At 7:30 p.m. ET , on NBC and Peacock , the Penn State Nittany Lions, Rose Bowl winners this past winter, host West Virginiaat Beaver Stadium in the schools’ 50thmeeting, but first since 1992. The Nittany Lions and Mountaineers played 31 times between 1960-92.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network. – and nine exclusive games on Peacock .

Additional NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games announced today:

Sat., Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. ET, exclusively on Peacock — The Washington Huskies, who had the nation’s top passing offense in 2022 and finished #8 in the final AP and Coaches’ Polls, visit the Michigan State Spartans, who finished 11-2 in 2021 and ranked among the country’s top 10 teams.

Sat., Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and Peacock – The Purdue Boilermakers, winners of the Big Ten West division last season, host the Syracuse Orange. The teams played a thriller last September at Syracuse, combining for four lead changes and 42 points in the fourth quarter of a three-point Orange victory.

Sat., Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and Peacock – The Ohio State Buckeyes, a College Football Playoff national semifinalist last season, host Michigan State.

Fri., Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and Peacock – Penn State visit Michigan Statein a special Black Friday primetime matchup at Ford Field in Detroit.

In addition, NBC Sports’ fall primetime slate includes two of college football’s most-anticipated showdowns – Ohio State at Notre Dame (Sept. 23); and USC, the Pac-12’s first-place team in the 2022 regular season, at Notre Dame (Oct. 14) – on NBC and Peacock.

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football and primetime games announced to date:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat. Sept. 2 Noon East Carolina at Michigan Peacock Sat., Sept. 2 7:30 p.m. West Virginia at Penn State NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Delaware at Penn State Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Maryland NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 5:00 p.m. Washington at Michigan State Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 7:30 p.m. Syracuse at Purdue NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. Ohio State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. USC at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 11 7:30 p.m. Michigan State at Ohio State NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field) NBC, Peacock

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any SVOD service in the United States , featuring live coverage including Sunday NightFootball, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, Big Ten football (beginning in September), and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

