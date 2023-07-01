0 0

Masterchef Recap for 6/21/2023

-Tonight’s challenge is to make State Fair food. The winner will get an immunity pin and save their entire region from elimination this week.

-Amanda’s fish tacos sound amazing.

-Richie is making a deconstructed cheesecake with bacon…..which is something I would love to try.

-Nina is making a fried cod sandwich with salt and vinegar chips on the side.

-I never heard of tomato pie….or even a tomato festival, but Jennifer is making me want to check out both!

-I never knew Minnesota was known for State Fair food. That being said, Kyle is taking a huge risk by beer battering lobster.

-The Midwesterners helping each other is so sweet.

-The bouncing between each person makes this so confusing, but I do like the judges’ commentary throughout it all.

-Time to taste. It is so annoying when they just nibble from each plate and ask questions without giving much information about who made what and what they are eating.

Best of Each Region:

-Nina’s fried fish sandwich with lemon tahini slaw and salt and vinegar chips (extra salt for Joe!) is cooked beautifully with the sauce on the sandwich being the star. (Northeast)

-Reagan’s paneed chicken breast with mashed potatoes and salsa is well seasoned and completely spot on (South)

-Kyle’s beer battered lobster fries looks professional and beautifully cooked. (Midwest)

-James’s mushroom festival burger is so good that Joe is speechless. Chef Ramsay even calls it a burger with attitude. (West)

-The winner of the challenge is KYLE! Everyone in the Midwest is saved.

Worst of Each Region:

-Richie’s deconstructed cheesecake with candied bacon is a mess, despite the fact that the bacon is delicious. It is also lacking something, making it too safe.

-Kendal’s herb roasted chicken croquet is delicious, but lacking seasoning and too clunky.

-Amanda’s fish tacos look ‘sad’ and are a complete mess.

-Amanda is eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned!

