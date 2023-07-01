0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 25 Second

Love Island Games Coming to Peacock

Peacock has announced a series order for LOVE ISLAND GAMES, the first ever spinoff of the hit cultural phenomenon LOVE ISLAND.

• Set to premiere in Fall 2023, the first season of LOVE ISLAND GAMES brings together cross-franchise fan-favorite Islanders from the US, UK, Australia and beyond for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned the champion of LOVE ISLAND GAMES. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

• The first season of LOVE ISLAND GAMES will premiere on the heels of Peacock’s upcoming fifth season of LOVE ISLAND USA. The complete fourth season of LOVE ISLAND USA, the streamer’s most-watched original reality competition series in the platform’s history, is currently available to stream on Peacock.

• With 26 versions of the series internationally, LOVE ISLAND has entertained viewers worldwide, delivering love, laughs, heartbreak and an unending supply of “bombshell” Islanders. Now, for the first time ever, some of the most memorable Islanders in show history – hailing from across the globe – are getting together under one roof for LOVE ISLAND GAMES.

• Details around cast, schedule and location will be announced at a later date.

• LOVE ISLAND GAMES is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Andy Cadman and Ben Thursby-Palmer are the executive producers, alongside Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com