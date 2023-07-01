Lizzo Extends First Look Deal With Prime Video

Following the widespread success of the critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, today Amazon Studios and Lizzo announced the global superstar’s first-look deal has been extended. To date, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Season One has earned three Emmy wins in categories including Directing, Picture Editing, and became the first streaming series to win in the Outstanding Competition Program category. The series also won various industry awards such as the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, Costume Designers Guild Awards, Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and Producers Guild Awards.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and the impact of her Emmy award-winning series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls exceeded our every expectation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Lizzo and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience what’s next.”

“I’m thrilled to continue this partnership with the Amazon team after an incredible experience on season one of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” said Lizzo. “I’ve witnessed lives change through this show and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue making space for even more Big Grrrls around the world to shine and break down barriers across this industry.”

Coming off the success Lizzo had finding Big Grrrl dancers for her world tour, she is now looking for singers that can also dance their asses ON! She’s searching for dynamic women to join her world and perform onstage. Singers who think they’ve got the juice can apply now at the casting site HERE until April 9.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is produced by Amazon Studios and Lizzo’s production company, Lizzo Bangers.

