0 0

Read Time: 35 Second

Lindsay Lohan Welcomes Baby Boy

Confessions of a new mama! Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas have welcomed their first child together, TVGrapevine has learned.

“Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love,” her representative said.

The name means protector or shield in Arabic.

The Mean Girls alum has been documenting her pregnancy on social media, showing pictures of her baby shower and the nursery, as well as other memorable moments. Her mom Dina has also been vocal about her daughter’s pregnancy, saying that she is looking forward to seeing ‘her baby have a baby.’

Congratulations to the new family!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com