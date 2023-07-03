Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separate After 27 Years
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separate After 27 Years
It’s over! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have separated, TVGrapevine has learned. People Magazine broke the news July 3rd.
“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source proclaimed to People.
The couple, who have been married over two decades and share three daughters, have had their marriage under scrutiny for years. Medium Allison Dubois famously told the Halloween star that Mauricio would never emotionally fulfill her. There have also been rumors of infidelity, although nothing has been proven.
This is a developing story.