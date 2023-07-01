0 0

Kourtney Kardashian Expecting First Child with Travis Barker

Travis, she’s pregnant! Reality star Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker. She and the Blink 182 star made the announcement at one of his concerts last night and then posted the sweet video on social media.

In the video, Kourtney, who also has three children with ex-partner Scott Disick, can be seen jumping up and down with a sign reading ‘Travis, I’m Pregnant,’ which pays homage to the band’s All The Small Things music video. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to the family!

