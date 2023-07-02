0 0

Read Time: 39 Second

Kim Cattrall Reprises Role of Samantha Jones

She’s ba-ack! TVGrapevine learned via Variety that Kim Cattrall will be returning as Samantha Jones in the season two finale of And Just Like That. She played the role of the sexy publicist in all six seasons of Sex and the City, becoming one of the most iconic television characters of all time.

While the appearance will be a brief phone call between Samantha and Carrie (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), it is a happy surprise to fans. Kim previously made it clear that she had no intention of returning to the franchise, especially since she and the rest of the cast had some behind-the-scenes drama.

No other details were released, but will be shared as soon as they are available.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com