ICYMI: Tough As Nails Season 5 Crew

In the first individual challenge of the season, competitors will cut, grind and torch 500 pounds of scrap metal. The first two to finish the job earn the privilege of choosing their teammates for Dirty Hands and Savage Crew.

One by one, contestants are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned. What sets TOUGH AS NAILS apart is nobody goes home. Contestants who “punch out” of the individual competition stay to compete through the entire season in a team competition with a chance of winning additional cash prizes.

Some of the seasoned professionals include a carpenter, toolmaker, ironworker, electrician and firefighter; skilled workers who are pushed to their limits, on real-world job sites.

The show was filmed in a Canadian city forged in steel, “The Hammer,” Hamilton, Ontario, and features hardworking Americans and Canadians who are the best of the best in their chosen trade.

Meet the 12 new competitors ready to test their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness on the new season of TOUGH AS NAILS. The fifth season launches on Sunday, July 2 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) with a two-hour premiere and will continue airing on Fridays and Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The TOUGH AS NAILS competitors are:

Name: Paul Hamilton

Job: Maintenance supervisor

Age: 56

Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta

Name: Carolina Paredes

Job: Motorcycle builder

Age: 42

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Name: Dustin Bradford

Job: Firefighter

Age: 34

Current Residence: Edmonton, Alberta

Name: Marcus Jones

Job: CO2 technician

Age: 49

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers will have access to the on-demand the following day after the episode airs.

TOUGH AS NAILS is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. Created by Phil Keoghan and Louise Keoghan, who are executive producers. The show is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.