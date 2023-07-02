TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Premiere Snark and Highlights

0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 13 Second

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Premiere Snark and Highlights

-How has this show been on for seventeen seasons already? I only watched occasionally, so I am not familiar with a lot of the ladies, so this is new to me.

-Tamra taking in her mom is sweet, but it’s sad she is counting down the days until she is gone.

-Tamra and Eddie talking to her mom about their sex lives is creepy and weird.

-Shannon has such cute doggies.

-The montage of Shannon and Tamra’s friendship and what it used to me is sad, but has what looks like some funny moments.

-I wonder if this will be a reconciliation of their friendship, they will become frenemies or hate each other.

-The flip flopping between Gina and Emily is confusing, especially when they just show the kids.

-Now I want McDonald’s, thanks Emily!

-Heather and Terry seem to be that bantering couple you often see in real life. Again, I don’t know much about them, but they seem kind of cute together.

-Dorms have laundry service now? I remember doing my own laundry and having to teach people how to do laundry….come to think of it, I should have charged money for that….hmmm.

-I agree with Heather, you can love and miss someone, but it isn’t worth it when you have to chase them.

-It is so sweet of Gina to bring Max and Nicky going away to college gifts.

-Okay…..I don’t get why Heather is upset about not being invited to this event? I can see feeling left out, but on the same token, no one is entitled to an invite just because they are friends with someone.

See also  Big Brother All Stars Recap for 9/10/2020: Who Was Evicted?

-The lightening bolt on Jenn’s hat is giving me serious Scandoval flashbacks.

-Can someone explain the obsession with pickleball? It has been everywhere lately and I honestly do not get the appeal.

-A yoga retreat actually sounds like a lot of fun.

-So now the season battle is going to be Ghosting-Gate between Tamra and Shannon? Oh, joy!

-This retreat seems like a great way to let things go and just relax. I know there will probably be a fight at some point, but for now, it seems pretty chill.

-The women talking about being strong enough to leave a bad situation and dealing with the shame that goes along with it is such a powerful thing. More women need to be open about this kind of stuff.

-Seeing Tamra break down over losing her dog and the gym is breaking my heart. I hope she and Shannon work things out.

-More next week, stay tuned.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %