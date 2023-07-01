0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 3 Second

Former President Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Felony Charges

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents, willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements. This plea comes days after he was indicted on said charges. If convicted, the Celebrity Apprentice host could face decades in federal prison.

His aide Walt Nauta, who was also arrested, faces his own arraignment on June 27th.

CNN reported that the following happened during the hearing:

The two men are not allowed to communicate about the case.

Prosecutors are also to make a list of potential witnesses that Trump can’t communicate with about the case – except through counsel.

There are no travel restrictions on either defendant.

The Justice Department recommended that both men be released with no financial or special conditions. Prosecutor David Harbach said that “the government does not view either defendant as a flight risk.”

Before the arraignment hearing, deputy marshals booked Trump and took electronic copies of his fingerprints. They did not take a mugshot of him since he is easily recognizable.

The case will now go into pretrial proceedings. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com