Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud Dead at 25

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Angus Cloud, best known for playing Fezco on Euphoria, has died. He was 25 years old.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family told TMZ in a statement on Monday, July 31. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” the statement concluded.

His cause of death was not released as of press time. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

