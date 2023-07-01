0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 30 Second

Dolly Parton Sets Three Guinness World Records

During an exclusive presentation, Guinness World Records, the global authority on record-breaking achievements, presented beloved international superstar Dolly Parton with three new record titles celebrating her remarkable career:

Most studio albums released by a female country singer (65)

(65) Longest span of No.1 hits on the US Top Country Albums chart (female) (43 years 156 days)

(43 years 156 days) Most Top 10 Entries on the US Top Country Albums chart (female) (48)

Official Adjudicator Michael Empric was at the presentation in Nashville, Tennessee to award Dolly Parton with the official certificates.

”Celebrating the longevity and success of Dolly Parton’s remarkable career with three more Guinness World Records titles was incredible. Dolly isn’t just a legend… she is Officially Amazing!” said Adjudicator Michael Empric about the event.

With an incredible 65 studio albums between 1968 (Hello, I’m Dolly) and 2022 (Run, Rose, Run), Dolly Parton has the most studio albums released by a female country singer. The ‘queen of country music’ has many iconic hits including “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” “Here You Come Again,” and “I Will Always Love You,” to name a few.

The first of Parton’s eight No. 1 hits on the US Top Country Albums chart was New Harvest… First Gathering on May 14, 1977. Her most recent chart-topping hit was A Holly Dolly Christmas on October 17, 2020, marking a span of 43 years and 156 days achieving the longest span of No. 1 hits on the US Top Country Albums chart.

On December 3, 2022, Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection debuted at No. 4, making it her 48th Top 10 entry on the US Top Country Albums chart. Parton’s first Top 10 was with Porter Wagoner and the Just Between You and Me album on March 9, 1988. Her first Top 10 entry as a solo artist was with My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy on December 13, 1969. Parton’s numerous hits over the years have earned her the most Top 10 Entries on the US Top Country Albums chart (female).

Parton shared, “I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Records title. I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career.”

Dolly Parton also holds the following Guinness World Records titles:

Most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart (6)

(6) Most No.1 hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (25)

(25) Most decades on the US Hot Country Songs chart (female) (7)

(7) Most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (109)

(109) Longest span of No.1 hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart (35 years 26 days)

(35 years 26 days) First country singer to be nominated for the EGOT

Most Grammy nominations for a female country artist (51)

To read more about Dolly Parton’s record-breaking career, see HERE .

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano See also LL Cool J to Host iHeartRadio Music Awards Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com