0 0

Read Time: 45 Second

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling End Marriage

Update! Dean has since deleted the post and Tori has remained silent on the issue. A source also told Us Weekly that a divorce will not be happening and the couple are doing better than ever.

No longer Inn-Love! Dean McDermott has announced via Instagram that he and his wife Tori Spelling are ending their marriage after eighteen years together, seventeen of which they spent married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean McDermott (@imdeanmcdermott)

The couple, who met on the set of Mind Over Murder in 2005, share five children together. They starred in several projects together throughout their marriage, including Tori and Dean: Inn Love, True Tori and Tori and Dean: Cabin Fever.

Tori has yet to make her own announcement on the split. We will continue to bring coverage as it becomes available.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com