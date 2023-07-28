Dave Coulier Pauses Full House Podcast in Wake of SAG-AFTRA Strike

While we have many more @FullHouseRewind episodes ready for release, each with a very special guest, we’re going to be pressing pause until the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved. In the meantime, I look forward to continuing to entertain you on all of our socials, and I promise, the second the strike comes to an end, we’ll be back and ready to rock! Oh, and just so you have something to look forward to, the next episode up when we get back, our guest…let’s just say his name begins with a J and he’s got great hair