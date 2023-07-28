0
0
Dave Coulier Pauses Full House Podcast in Wake of SAG-AFTRA Strike
Full House alum Dave Coulier announced today that he put his podcast on pause in wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike. See his statement bewlow.
|
|
|
|
|While we have many more @FullHouseRewind episodes ready for release, each with a very special guest, we’re going to be pressing pause until the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved. In the meantime, I look forward to continuing to entertain you on all of our socials, and I promise, the second the strike comes to an end, we’ll be back and ready to rock! Oh, and just so you have something to look forward to, the next episode up when we get back, our guest…let’s just say his name begins with a J and he’s got great hair
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Happy
0
0 %
Sad
0
0 %
Excited
0
0 %
Sleepy
0
0 %
Angry
0
0 %
Surprise
0
0 %