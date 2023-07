0 0

Critics Choice Super Awards 2023: All The Winners

SERIES WINNERS FOR THE 3RD ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Cobra Kai

Acceptance Speech: https://youtu.be/LbEGMpXiATM

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Helen Mirren – 1923

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

The Boys

Acceptance Speech: https://youtu.be/UV5f7bYnNN4

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Antony Starr – The Boys

Acceptance Speech: https://youtu.be/T0PcUImd0K8

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Acceptance Speech: https://youtu.be/42ZH8K5ktUY

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Wednesday

Acceptance Speech: https://youtu.be/OCTRvTEaL1M

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE (Tie)

Andor

Acceptance Speech: https://youtu.be/nb3F8gq85I8

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE (Tie)

Stranger Things

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Adam Scott – Severance

Acceptance Speech: https://youtu.be/gzrEosqvy5A

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Patricia Arquette – Severance

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Antony Starr – The Boys

Acceptance Speech: https://youtu.be/M3Kky-c8yK0

FILM WINNERS FOR THE 3RD ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Top Gun: Maverick

Acceptance Speech: https://youtu.be/eTOg8vdRn7Y

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Viola Davis – The Woman King

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

The Batman

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Colin Farrell – The Batman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Barbarian

Acceptance Speech: https://youtu.be/x8Q1x2hAS50

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Mia Goth – Pearl

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Acceptance Speech: https://youtu.be/5ocearGp_1Q

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Mia Goth – Pearl

