CBS Announces 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Date

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and CBS announce THE 50TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS will be broadcast LIVE Friday, June 16 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. This year marks the 17th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other network. Additionally, CBS and NATAS announce a two-year deal to broadcast the show, with the 51ST ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS airing on CBS in 2024.

The ceremony is set to take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles. Nominations and additional information will be available in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to be back with our incredible broadcast partner CBS for two years,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS, adding, “In commemorating the show’s golden anniversary this year, we look forward to honoring and celebrating the beloved world of daytime television.”

“CBS has a storied history in daytime and we are delighted to continue having the Daytime Emmys on the Network for the next two years,” said Mackenzie Mitchell, vice president of specials, music and live events at CBS. “We look forward to celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary and highlighting the best that daytime has to offer.”

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, 2022 marked the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony. All awards are judged by a pool of peer professionals from across the television industry.

THE 50TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Awards ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.

