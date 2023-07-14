0 0

Buju Banton Announces Album Release Date

July 14, 2023 – Gearing up to deliver the reggae blockbuster of the year, GRAMMY® winning, multiple Billboard chart-topping artist, and international reggae icon Buju Banton will release his highly anticipated new album, Born For Greatness, on September 8, 2023 via Gargamel Music/ Roc Nation Records / Def Jam Recordings. Stream the title track “Born For Greatness” and pre-order/pre-save the album HERE.

On the album, Buju shared: “Another milestone, Another stage. I embrace it all. I’ve accepted the change. Here is something special. From my experience and musical journey. An ode to those who acknowledge the struggles and challenges that surmount. And others who will, your eyes are not deceiving you nor are your ears, you were born for greatness. I embrace you with love melodies and music.”

Born For Greatness comprises 17 new tracks from Buju. On this epic LP, he traces a journey through vibes—from the cinematic opener “Ageless Time” up until the triumphant finale of “Let My People Go.” Along the way, he welcomes a handful of friends to ride shotgun, collaborating with Victoria Monét on the sultry and seductive “Body Touching Body” and Stephen Marley on the emotionally charged “Feel A Way.”

As a prelude, he recently dropped the catchy dancehall anthem “Coconut Wata (Sip).” Vibe wrote, “Powered by a breezy backdrop, the track finds Banton in a languid state, urging listeners to lay life’s troubles to the wayside and enjoy the moment,” going on to proclaim, “The Grammy Award-winning Roc Nation artist continues to make a big splash in 2023.” Rap Radar hailed it as “fresh” and noted, “the Dancehall legend urges his followers to stay resilient during difficult times.”

“Coconut Wata (Sip)” arrived on the heels of the global banger “High Life” featuring Snoop Dogg. In addition to plugs from HYPEBEAST, TMZ, and more, REVOLT hailed it as “perfect for the stoners’ holiday,” and HotNewHipHop proclaimed, ‘High Life’ is a perfect combination of their respective styles.” Rap Radar attested, “the Kingston-native and the O.G. from the L.B.C. spread good vibes with the finest herbs,” and Rolling Stone summed it up best as “Bumping.”

Buju continues to pave the road towards a full-length follow-up to 2020’s universally acclaimed Upside Down 2020, which garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Reggae Album” and earned rave “4-out-of-5 star” reviews on both sides of the pond from The Guardian and Rolling Stone, respectively.

Igniting 2023 with a bang, Buju joined Beres Hammond in concert on New Year’s Day at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in Priory, St. Ann, Jamaica. It stood as the first time these two reggae stars headlined a concert together on the island. Plus, it followed his return to the worldwide stage with a much-lauded performance at Kingston’s Famed National Stadium. The Long Walk to Freedom Concert was one of the biggest music events in Jamaica’s history and was the launching pad for the tour of the same name. Relive the monumental moment from the history-making Long Walk to Freedom Concert here: https://bujubanton.me/lwtf

In 2020, he signed to Roc Nation and dropped “Steppa” and “Trust,” paving the way for Upside Down 2020. The latter featured collaborations with Stephen Marley, John Legend, Pharrell, and Stefflon Don. Making waves worldwide, he notably notched his fourth career GRAMMY® nomination for the album.

Buju’s GRAMMY® winning album Before the Dawn was released in 2010. Prior, he unveiled records at a prolific pace, beginning with his debut in 1992. Among many highlights, 1995’s Til Shiloh was certified Gold by the RIAA. He has been described by the Associated Press as “one of the most respected acts in reggae.” Moreover, The FADER hailed him as “a national hero,” going on to elaborate, “Buju Banton, born Mark Myrie, is more Jamaican than jerk chicken, Red Stripe beer, and a croaking lizard combined. He’s as much a singer as he is a hallmark of Jamaican culture.”

Get ready to experience Born For Greatness!

TRACKLISTING

1. Ageless Time

2. Life Choices

3. Born For Greatness

4. Coconut Wata (Sip)

5. Yard and Outta Road

6. Body Touching Body (feat. Victoria Monét)

7. Turn Up Tonight

8. Sweeter

9. Feel A Way (feat. Stephen Marley)

10. Plans

11. Nuff Love For You

12. Walked Out

13. We Find A Way

14. My Microphone

15. High Life (feat. Snoop Dogg)

16. Trial By Fire

17. Let My People Go

