Brock Davies Praises Wife Scheana Shay on Handling Scandoval

Brock Davies has nothing but praise for his wife Scheana Shay. The Vanderpump Rules power couple were smack in the middle of Scandoval, with Scheana even getting a temporary restraining order from Raquel Leviss. The beauty queen accused the Good as Gold singer of punching her after news got out about the affair.

In fact, Brock is so proud of his wife that he thinks she deserves an Emmy!

“Over the last four years, I have seen her grow into this Emmy-nominated reality star because she has slowly but surely found her voice,” he told The Messenger. “She has found her confidence.”

He is also proud of her for how she handled talking to their former friend Tom Sandoval about the Scandoval that rocked the nation.