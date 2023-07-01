0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 6 Second

Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for 2/27/2023

The episode opens with Bob and Abishola talking as she gets home from work and he wakes up to go to work. She prepares to sleep while he informs her that he is working all weekend. She will also be busy with studying and working at the clinic. He kisses her goodbye as she puts on sleep sounds that consist of her study notes.

Bob goes to CVS to get Dottie’s meds. He ends up talking to Chuey, who tells her that Abishola was highlighted in her work newsletter. Bob had no idea, so Chuey thinks there is issues, especially when there is other information Bob was not privy to before. He storms off.

Christina, Kofo and Goodwin are in a meeting to discuss the campaign. Christina’s idea wins, giving her more responsibility. This causes conflict with Kofo, who is unhappy with the decision. Goodwin makes him apologize, but it only makes things worse.

At the hospital. Kemi is going on a cleaning spree due to the flu outbreak. Gloria says someone else called off, so Abishola volunteers to take her shift. Gloria tells her she already took on three extra shifts. She ends up sneezing, causing Kemi to freak out.

Douglas goes to talk to Goodwin about Kofo’s attitude. Goodwin says he needs to improve and that Douglas is killing it as his right hand man. Dottie comes in to tell them that the floor is sluggish, so Kofo tells her to handle it.

Tunde and Olu go to see Abishola at the flu shot clinic. As he steals the bars, Dele shows her his report card. She tells him to do extra credit for PE even though there is no grade except pass or fail. She sends them on their way, but not before she gives Tunde Band-Aids.

Bob cooks a special dinner for Abishola, which Dottie and Ebun snark over. Abishola calls to say she has to work late, so the moms decide to eat with Bob, leaving him more disappointed than before.

Abishola gets home wanting to eat, but there is no more food despite Ebun complaining about it. She also tells Abishola stories she told Bob and dinner, but refuses to share them with her.

The conversation changes to Ebun saying that Bob and Abishola need to work on their relationship before they become strangers. Abishola admits she feels that she is doing too much and not well. Ebun agrees.

Christina goes to work with Kofo on the campaign, taking off her janitor uniform and revealing a business outfit. She asks him about how Goodwin treats him and he tells him that this is his way of motivating him and giving him tough love. Christina hugs him and offers him support.

Abishola goes to see Bob for lunch. Tunde tells her he is on a work call and it might be awhile. She tries to see him, but he cannot talk, so she leaves the food with Tunde.

Christina and Kofo present the campaign, which upsets Goodwin. He tries to get Kofo to sit down and continues to be rude to him until Kofo defends himself. The two of them argue until Goodwin tries to kick him out of the meeting. Dottie snarks that they have baggage. Douglas agrees that you don’t work with family.

Bob and Abishola both get the flu, which confines them to the bed. They agree to be there for each other more when they are not sick.

The episode ends with Kofo going to Tunde about transferring to MaxDot Manufacturing….and getting the job.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com