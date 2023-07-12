Bachelorette Star Clare Crawley Expecting First Baby Via Surrogate
Bachelorette Star Clare Crawley Expecting First Baby Via Surrogate
She will accept this onesie! Former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley announced that she and her husband Ryan Dawkins are expecting their first child via surrogate in January. Check out their cute announcement below.
Clare is best known for her many appearances on The Bachelor franchise. She announced her engagement to Ryan in October 2022 and married him in February 2023. She expressed her desire to start a family and her happiness to be a stepmother to Ryan’s two children from a previous relationship.
Congratulations to the happy family!
