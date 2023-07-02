0 0

Bachelorette Alum Andi Dorfman is Married

She found her HART! Andi Dorfman is a married woman! The former Bachelorette wed longtime boyfriend Blaine Hart today. Check out more details below.

Via press release exclusive to People:

Andi married fiancé Blaine Hart on Wednesday in a three-day celebration in Sorrento, Italy.

According to People, the bride and groom exchanged handwritten vows in front of 75 friends and family members at the Conca del Sogno Beach Club. Afterward, guests enjoyed a sunset cruise by boat down the Amalfi Coast to the Excelsior Vittoria hotel for cocktails and dinner.

The It’s Not Okay author wore a floor length corseted gown by Karen Sabag which ‘featured timeless buttons along her back and a high slit.’ A tulle veil and Manolo Blahnik shoes completed the look. The couple and their guests dined on lobster, fish, pasta, cake and gelato…LOTS of gelato, the latter being the one must-have for the groom.

Congratulations to the happy couple!!

