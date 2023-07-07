0 0

Ariana Madix to Compete on Dancing With the Stars

Scando-waltz! Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will be competing on the latest season of Dancing With the Stars! Good Morning America confirmed the news this morning with a special segment with Derek Hough.

The news comes months after her breakup with Tom Sandoval and the news that he cheated on her with her best friend and co-star Raquel Leviss. The affair, known as Scandoval, became one of the most talked about storylines on the show and in pop culture.

The rest of the cast and premiere date will be revealed later on this year. Her partner will also be announced at a later date.

