American Idol Announces Top 3 Contestants

“American Idol” Top 5 contestants took the Idol stage twice to perform fan-favorite Disney hits in hopes of making it to the season finale. Colin Stough performed “Real Gone” from “Cars” and “Nobody Knows” from “Pete’s Dragon.” Iam Tongi performed “Lava” from “Lava” and “Father and Son” from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” Megan Danielle performed “Carried Me With You” from “Onward” and “You Can’t Stop the Girl” from “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” Wé Ani performed “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” and “The Climb” from “Hannah Montana: The Movie.” Zachariah Smith performed “Just Can’t Wait to be King” from “The Lion King” and “Life is a Highway” from “Cars.”

Sara Bareilles opened the show with a special rendition of the Disney100 song “When You Wish Upon a Star.” From Sleeping Beauty Castle at the Disneyland Resort in California, Halle Bailey performed “Part of Your World” from Disney’s upcoming “The Little Mermaid,” in theaters May 26. Meanwhile, Sofia Carson also joined from the Happiest Place on Earth, where she mentored the Top 5 contestants. Sticking to the theme, judge Katy Perry dressed up as Mrs. Incredible for the show. At the end of the night, America voted Megan Danielle, Colin Stough and Iam Tongi to next week’s season finale, where one contestant will ultimately be crowned the next “American Idol.”

Tune in for the Journey to the Finale special tomorrow, Monday, May 15, at 9 /8c and the LIVE coast-to-coast season finale on Sunday, May 21, at 8 /7c on ABC.

